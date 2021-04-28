“Bunch of fricken liberals.”
That was but one person’s assessment of this newspaper in a comments thread on Facebook associated with our posting of the Charleston Post and Courier’s “Uncovered” report on South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
Liberal?
In today’s climate everything — or so it seems — is labeled left or right, conservative or liberal. Heck, even COVID-19 became and remains a political topic, right along with the available vaccines.
But how is an investigation into how taxpayer money is spent and whether state policies and procedures are followed by a state-supported school either liberal or conservative. In fact, if anything we’d think a person with a conservative bent would appreciate that type of watchdog effort.
If no one investigates allegations of wrongdoing, of cronyism, of potential ethics violations then they go ad nauseam and unchecked.
Maybe we and others have things backward in thinking that allegations of good ole boy antics and backroom deals ought to be ferreted out and brought to light. Based on some comments, it would seem so, especially if one chooses to believe achieving a greater good supersedes doing what is right and wrong and what adheres to state-mandated policies and procedures.
Of course we understand that people will align with whomever they choose, but unless and until they do their own investigating perhaps they should remain more open-minded to the possibilities that not everything is always done on the up and up. And perhaps they should appreciate that there are people — journalists — who devote the time and attention to investigating.
At the very least, readers should appreciate that such an investigation is neither conservative nor liberal. It is serving a role the taxpayers either choose not to do or don’t have the time and resources to do. No matter what is revealed, such work should be appreciated, for it holds value for the taxpayers.
It’s not left or right. It’s simply the right thing to do.