On Wednesday we referenced a weekend party many might be interested in. If you missed that one — and if you did, why? — we were referencing Saturday’s presidential preference primary.
Well, well. After seeing the debate that from Charleston, we’re not so sure it’s going to be a party. In fact, some people living around Charleston might have thought another shot had been fired from Fort Sumter.
While we suspect the Democratic hopefuls will eventually kiss and make up once a nominee surfaces from the brouhaha, that debate possibly should have taken place inside a WWE ring. Or a roller derby rink. It was so intense, it’s a real wonder Joe Biden didn’t drop a few inappropriate words.
There was so much angst and consternation and back-biting and infighting that we now think there’s another reason this primary is referred to, in acronym terms, as the PPP.
We’re just glad we were not on cleanup duty after that debate. No doubt, there was plenty of mopping to be done.