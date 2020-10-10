Many of you helped support our efforts to financially prop up our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we greatly appreciate it.
For many years, newspaper journalists were able to count on a paycheck through ad revenue and subscriptions, the foundation of any newspaper’s existence and ability to provide daily community coverage.
But in recent years, there has been a decline in print advertising and, yes, even circulation. Much of that is a result of the dawning of the digital age when far too many people have a misguided belief that all the news and information they need exists on a small device they carry in their pocket, a smartphone that sometimes is not all that smart.
Fortunately, many of you do understand that solid community journalism comes from real people who have been trained in the trade, who live here among you and who attend the meetings you don’t have time to attend. They are the ones who conduct the interviews, dig for the facts and bring the stories to your door each day. They are the ones who, often thanks to a phone call from you, share interesting features from within the community.
One would be hard-pressed to argue that education reporting ranks among the top areas of interest to readers in any community. Any newspaper that doesn’t cover the education arena is doing its readership a great disservice.
That is why we have teamed with Local Media Foundation and Facebook in asking again for reader support. In this case, the focus is specifically on bolstering our education beat.
Our newsroom staff is small — three dedicated news writers, with one education beat reporter in the mix, one main features writer, two full-time sports writers — and as this is written we are in the process of interviewing to fill the education beat position.
We primarily cover three counties, which combined have five public school districts, two colleges, one tech college system and several private schools. If you think your school schedule with your kids is tough, try being the main person covering all of that as best you can.
Donations from readers who see the value in education reporting would potentially allow us to expand coverage through freelance writers, which would then allow for more comprehensive coverage of trend stories and other areas where in-depth reporting is needed. It could also afford us an opportunity to get student voices in the newspaper and on our website.
Money raised by this short-term effort will go directly to support education-related reporting by the Index-Journal’s news team, to make sure the public has essential facts on this important topic.
Contributions to this program will be used only to support news and information about education-related issues. This educational program is administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a 501©(3) charitable trust.
If you’re willing to help us out, visit our Facebook page and look for the logo you see here. Or click on this link: https://bit.ly/3lrLTBG
Thank you for your continued reading and support of true community journalism.