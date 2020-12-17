We hope the $500 carrot the Town of Ware Shoals is dangling out there will work, resulting in the arrest and conviction of whoever vandalized the town’s veterans memorial.
We are not so old that we cannot recall getting into mischief once in a while, but we simply cannot fathom the lack of decency, the lack of respect people have for other people’s property.
This is not a (mostly) harmless prank, such as TP’ing someone’s trees. And it certainly pales in comparison to the destruction of neighborhood mailboxes. Vandalizing a veterans memorial ranks right up there with graveyard vandalism, and it warrants some fairly significant punishment.
Sure, let’s find the culprit or culprits, arrest them and convict them. A little jail time for good measure. But that alone will not do.
How about some significant community service. How about the person or persons responsible for this act be made to stand guard over the memorial for hours at a time each weekend. A solid eight-hour shift might do. Maybe even at night. Weather? Hey, dress appropriately. You don’t see the soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery getting a break because of bad weather.
Teach ‘em a little respect, you know?
And if anyone has a tip for police, call the police department at 864-456-7444, or town hall at 864-456-7478.