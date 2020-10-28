More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in South Carolina.
The State Election Commission announced the milestone Monday, with the votes being a mix of in-person and by-mail absentee.
To put that in perspective, the tally is already more than twice the number of absentee votes cast in the Palmetto State’s 2016 general election, with absentee voting continuing statewide. The tally is also about half the number of total ballots cast in the 2016 general election, which saw a nearly 68% voter turnout.
Even with the breakneck pace of absentee voting, South Carolinians will likely know the results of all but the closest races in the state by night’s end on Election Day.
However, different states have different voting laws and the influx of absentee ballots could delay when we’ll know results from key states, especially those that see large swaths of mail-in and provisional ballots challenged or that will count any mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day.
Unless there’s a blowout victory for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, we would not be surprised if days or weeks pass before we know who America will inaugurate in January. And depending on how the Senate splits, we might not know which party will control the chamber until a likely runoff in Georgia’s Senate special election, which would be decided Jan. 5.
In other words, manage your expectations if you plan to watch election returns well into the night. And don’t be surprised if you wake up Nov. 4 and find the Index-Journal doesn’t have the presidential winner named on 1A. We’re going to wait until the Associated Press calls the race — remember, the wire service was not among those news agencies that called Florida too soon in 2000 — whether that happens Tuesday night or at some later date.