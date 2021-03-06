As anniversaries go, it’s certainly not a happy one.
Some would say it feels more like years, not a single year, since the coronavirus crept into South Carolina. But today marks the one-year anniversary of the Palmetto State’s first two cases.
Remember that? Chances are you do not. Sure, you remember that life as we knew it began to unravel in March, but you probably did not commit to memory that the first two cases — one in Kershaw County, the other in Charleston County — were identified on March 6, 2020.
Since that day, South Carolina has recorded nearly 450,000 cases and is approaching 8,000 confirmed pandemic-related deaths.
In our coverage area, the Lakelands, the numbers by themselves might not seem all that staggering when considering the state as a whole, or even the nation as a whole, but they should be alarming, at the very least.
Greenwood County is closing in on 7,000 cases and 143 deaths as of the release of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Friday update.
Abbeville County is 64 cases shy of the 2,000 mark with 29 deaths as of Friday.
Saluda County is approaching 1,500 cases thus far, with 39 deaths.
In McCormick County, one of the state’s more rural counties, the number of cases is edging up toward 800 since March of last year. Its death toll is now at 17.
And across the lake, Laurens County isn’t all that far behind Greenwood County. It is approaching the 6,000 mark and has 141 deaths as of Friday’s DHEC report.
Really, it’s all rather sad and, we believe, largely avoidable.
Of course today would be an anniversary marked by sickness and death, but the numbers did not have to be so high. And those are not numbers, readers; those are people. Those are our friends, parents, grandparents, children, fellow church members, business associates. They are our fellow South Carolinians.
This pandemic, the one we were once told would likely magically disappear by April 12, 2020 — Easter Sunday — has claimed more than half a million U.S. lives and wreaked havoc on our own state, our own community.
Vaccinations are indeed being dispensed. South Carolinians in Phase 1b can begin getting the vaccine come Monday. Numbers appear to be declining — a trend we certainly hope remains — and so perhaps the worst has come and gone. And yet, here we are with just two days less than a month to go before Easter Sunday 2021 arrives and we simply do not know when it will end, when cases will reach zero, when ventilators will not be used by COVID patients, when the dying caused by the pandemic will cease.
What a sad, sad anniversary today is.
Get your vaccination. Wear your mask. Do the right thing, if not for yourself then for others. Show mutual respect. Save lives or, at the very least, prevent sickness from spreading.
Yes, it’s been a tough year on all of us. But think about it. A year or so is worth the sacrifice in order to have more happy anniversaries to celebrate in coming years.