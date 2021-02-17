As the Post and Courier’s own editorial stated with the release of its comprehensive package of stories under the heading “Uncovered,” there was and remains a lot to unpack.
Their reporting, which will continue in collaboration with a handful of other newspapers across South Carolina, including the Index-Journal, points to something all readers, and taxpayers and public utility ratepayers should find most disturbing.
In short, left to their own devices and unchecked, there is too great a possibility that where newspapers are not involved or simply do not exist, serving as their community’s watchdogs, corruption can run rampant. Certainly that is not intended to paint all governing and elected bodies with the same brush. Fortunately, some do operate as good stewards and with transparency.
The reporting was carried in Sunday’s Post and Courier. We and other newspapers were afforded the opportunity to share the stories for free. And readers were also given access to the reporting, again for free.
Why? Because the information is simply that important. Sharing it broadly and freely is viewed by the partner papers as a public service. But more than that, we hope the light shone on wasteful spending on junkets and outright corruption will spur people to action, to demand more accountability on the part of those they entrust with their dollars. Further, it is our collective hope that people will shake off a myopic and broad-brushed view of newspapers and realize that politics and political ideology aside, we serve a good and necessary purpose through coverage and investigative reporting within the communities we serve.
There is a direct correlation between rampant corruption and areas known as news deserts, pockets where community newspapers once existed and served their readers and the taxpayers well.
If you were unable to pore over every detail of the Post and Courier’s reporting we published Tuesday, please hang onto that day’s paper and pick up where you left off. Yes, it’s a bit of heavy reading, but it’s eye-opening reading. And if you already relegated Tuesday’s paper to the blue recycling bin, no worries. The full reports also reside on our website, indexjournal.com, where again you can freely read them. Better yet, after you read the reporting pass it along to others in your circle of family and friends — no matter where they live.
What is unearthed in the reporting is but a microcosm of a nationwide problem. South Carolina is not alone in having news deserts, and we’re certainly not the only state with corruption within its governmental and public service bodies.