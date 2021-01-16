When they were just young high school men, they were standouts. Now, as full-grown men, they remain Greenwood standouts, even though both have left their hometown.
D.J. Swearinger just bought the former R.L. Stevens Center that sits vacant off Seaboard Avenue. He has plans to return it to its former purpose as a community center serving residents in the city’s central area.
This comes on the heels of Swearinger’s former Greenwood High teammate, Josh Norman, nearing the opening of his Teen Center at the old Brewer Recreation Center site.
Swearinger and Norman grew up in Greenwood. They benefitted from “The Rec,” as the Seaboard Avenue facility was known. The facility was closed in 2009. Both the building and its pool were in bad shape. Repairs were estimated then at $500,000. The county subsequently sold the property to Darlene Saxon and approved her plan to revive the facility under the name Beyond the Walls Family Restoration Center. Only, that never happened. Aside from the occasional yard cleanup, the facility has remained dormant and void of activity since 2010.
Hindsight being what it is, and considering the spike in gang-related violence in and around Greenwood’s downtown area, perhaps $500,000 would have been a wise investment, a means of turning some youngsters from violence and criminal activity.
While any one of us can pose a handful of “what ifs” and “they should haves,” the turn of events through the past decade has, at least, led to this point. And it’s a good point.
There is little doubt that these facilities, once fully up and running, will benefit young lives and the community as a whole.
The more recent gun violence certainly heightened the awareness and brought to mind the adage about idle minds and hands. Boys and Girls clubs, teen centers, public pools and other recreational outlets can and will make a difference.
Sometimes, when something ugly or unpleasant is in your own backyard, it’s easy to overlook, even ignore. It is good, then, that even though D.J. Swearinger and Josh Norman have successful careers in the NFL, they remember well their backyards, their hometown. And they know how fortunate they are that they were afforded the opportunity to avoid taking the wrong path that would have resulted in very different lives today. It is good that they have taken their success, their childhood memories and their love for their hometown so much to heart that they are reinvesting in it in these ways.
Thank you, D.J. and Josh, for caring so much about Greenwood.