There seem to be two camps when it comes to opening up our states, our country.
There are those who, despite the crippling effects the coronavirus pandemic are having on our general functionality and economy, yet want to proceed more cautiously. And there are those who take a similar approach to rock ‘n’ roller Ted Nugent, which in essence is to open everything up and let people decide whether they want to venture out or not. In short, this is America, land of the free, home of the brave and nobody else’s fears should constrain me.
Really, there should be some sort of middle ground here. Sure, we are the land of the free, but freedom comes with some parameters that address the overall needs of the masses. Freedom comes with responsibility too.
We are the home of the brave, and how brave do we want to be in venturing out? That bravery is all well and good if as an individual you’re not really concerned about getting infected with COVID-19, but what if you’re the carrier and you then infect others as a result of your so-to-speak bravery?
Yes, to a degree, we can and must make some individual choices. As restaurants are now open for dine-in again, although yet with some restrictions, we as individuals have the option of going. We can decide if we feel safe enough to go. But that doesn’t mean we should bypass the limitations and simply go full-tilt open. It’s not the way for customers to be treated and, frankly, it’s not how the employees of those restaurants should be treated. If they choose to return to work in the restaurant, they are already taking some risks. Calculated risks, we hope, but risks just the same.
No barbershop or hair salon has to reopen, just as no customers have to enter their shops anytime soon if they are disinclined. You can put off that tattoo you’ve always wanted or you can set up an appointment for next week. But the tattoo parlor can tell you whether you’ll wear a mask or not — in which case you might want to reconsider getting a facial tat for now.
In fact, corporate-owned and independent retail outlets and grocery stores have every right to tell us what we must wear to enter. They can require physical distancing so long as they wish, just as we can decide when and whether to patronize them.
We have individual rights, that is true. But we also have responsibilities that apply to ourselves, our friends, our family.
Surely we can find that middle ground and make sensible choices that work for us individually and each other corporately. Surely we must.