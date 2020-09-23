When you’re in charge, you get to pick.”
“When I’m in charge, I get to pick.”
Well, maybe.
The Republicans control the White House and Senate. That seems to explain the flip-flop on when to choose who will replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation’s high court.
No, no, no, the Democrats say. With only a handful of weeks before the November General Election, let’s wait and see who wins the presidential election. If Trump wins reelection, go forth. If Biden wins, wait until he’s in office and let him pick his nominee.
Oh, if only it were simple. But it’s not. Well, yes, actually it is that simple. The narrative is written to fit the needs and wants of the ones in power, the ones seeking power.
This should not surprise anyone, really. It also should be of no surprise to realize that politics has played and will continue to play a role in the judicial branch of government. Sure, as much as we might want Supreme Court justices to be selected on the basis of their constitutional knowledge and not on political ideology, that just looks good on paper. Or parchment.
So, sit back and watch this one play out. The executive, legislative and judicial branches that are the foundation of our national government ooze politics, posturing and pontificating.