Usually, when voter turnout is high, it’s the Republicans who start to sweat and squirm a little. This time, however, the Republicans turned out and took many Democrats — incumbents, largely — to the proverbial woodshed.
We are no experts on the whims and practices of voters; however, we suspect there were a number of straight-party votes cast that gave the GOP candidates the boost they needed. In short, South Carolina got a broad coating of red paint that even covered where traditional blue had dominated.
As this is being written, President Trump, who took South Carolina handily and brought others into victory lane with him, such as longtime U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, is seeing Joe Biden getting closer in his rearview mirror. And so while the Palmetto State largely shone bright red, the rest of the nation remains interesting to watch, at least with respect to the presidential race.
Clearly, however, the GOP had a solid foothold in South Carolina, seeing the likes of longtime state Sen. Vincent Sheheen and state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell sent home.
Greenwood attorney Billy Garrett, who aligned himself with the president, even putting their faces side by side in campaign material, successfully ousted longtime public servant Floyd Nicholson, whose state senate seat had long had a capital “D” behind it under both Nicholson and John Drummond.
One local issue that could not be dealt with via a straight-party vote but that was also defeated rather soundly was the local option sales tax initiative in Greenwood County.
On the surface, a penny tax that helps give property owners relief and puts the burden of filling the coffers on shoppers — county residents and those who visit this county, the dominant shopping hub serving the Lakelands — would seem to be a shoo-in among the more conservative ranks. But a tax is yet a tax, and it appears most voters, left and right of center, couldn’t get behind the effort that was touted to pump revenue into the coffers of the county’s municipalities while providing property tax relief.
Perhaps its downfall had as much to do with people’s overall disdain for the word “tax” as anything. Or perhaps support was scuttled by confusion over the difference between the current capital project sales tax, which had a concrete and clearly defined funding target, and a strict eight-year shelf life. The local option sales tax, on the other hand, only guaranteed property tax relief while allowing benefactor municipalities to spend their share as they deem appropriate.
What other takeaways from Tuesday? Suffice it to say that elections are good and essential, but they are also curious things. Curious things, indeed.