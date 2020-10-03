Those in elected office must have thick skin to endure the criticisms they receive from every direction. It goes with occupying public office. During election campaigns, it’s best that candidates develop something more akin to an armadillo shell.
And so it is we find ourselves precisely one month away from the general elections and the games have begun. Don’t be confused by the term “games.” This is nothing like “The Price is Right,” “Jeopardy” or even one of those physical competition games where competitors take a flying leap and wind up in a shallow pool of water. No, it’s more like “Hunger Games.”
The TV commercials and the postcard mailers are rife with name-calling and downright nastiness. Do they contain truth? Well, guess it depends on your definition of truth. Sound bites outrank truth. And as Tuesday’s presidential debate showed us all, “The Hunger Games” are made for live TV.
Anything — really, anything — seems to be fair game and even the basest of comments are acceptable. Think back to the small hands exchange between Marco Rubio and Donald Trump in 2016.
Perhaps with his own 2016 campaigning tactics, President Trump has somehow earned many of the jabs taken at him. He mocked physically disabled people and Hillary Clinton when she was ill during the campaign. He questions Joe Biden’s mental acuity, intimating the former vice president is in early stages of dementia, and calls him “Sleepy Joe.”
And to be fair, Biden waded into the name-calling waters Tuesday, calling the president a clown. There’s plenty of name-calling and nastiness coming out of both parties’ candidates, from presidential contenders on down the line.
So it is really no surprise that news of the president having tested positive for COVID-19 launched another “Hunger Games” chapter. Memes surfaced of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a halo over her head and her quoted as saying “You’re welcome.” The message is obvious: RBG bent God’s ear and the president tested positive. That is but one image making light of the president’s health situation, even as word comes that he has begun exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
Our editorial pages have included columns and political cartoons that have taken swipes at Trump during his administration and at Barack Obama during his.
Again, it goes with the territory that words and images on editorial pages are meant to make people think and even poke fun at people and situations in the news. These tactics are as old as the country itself.
But maybe there is a line. Or should be. Even when the person — Trump, in this case — has said and done things that make him a lightning rod for harsh criticisms. That line is when the president’s health — any president’s health — is compromised.
Has Trump made ridiculous claims about the coronavirus, downplaying its effect on the nation? Yes. Have many of his words become weapons in the quiver of cartoonists and columnists? Yes.
Still, there should not be any celebration of the fact that he and the first lady have tested positive, or that the president is exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
As warranted as it might seem to make light of this development, now is a time for sympathy and empathy.
Our nation is divided enough as it is now, and while the president has played no small role in that division, we as a nation should not welcome this news.
Rather, we should join in offering prayers and wishes for his health to return to normal. Let the Nov. 3 election determine who wins the presidency and do not let Trump’s contracting the virus turn our hearts and minds dark.