While it is difficult not to see view the timing as coincidental only, we don’t think that — in South Carolina, at least — public schools are godless havens. True, there have been attempts to have prayer removed entirely from school functions, such as football games, but overall it seems our public school children are allowed to pray and even gather in openly Christian groups and join hands in prayer around the flagpoles.
It is indeed a fine line when it comes to separation of church and state, and we would agree that the pendulum need not swing in such a way as to unfairly impede anyone’s religious practices.
Frankly, it yet makes sense that the Supreme Court’s ruling of 1962 remains in place, effectively preventing school officials or teachers from leading students in classroom prayer.
Now before you pick up the phone and cancel your paper or organize a protest over that statement, please consider the fact that reversing that decision would open the door to any prayer. While we are tightly cinched inside the Bible Belt, make no mistake. Not all teachers are self-avowed Christians. There are agnostics, atheists teaching our children, just as there are teachers who practice any number of the world’s religions. Allow Christian prayer led by teachers and you must afford a Wiccan teacher the same privilege.
Far better to allow students to decide when and if they wish to pray during school. And to whom. School is where students can and should learn about various religions. Home, church, temple, synagogue remain the best settings for growing in and practicing one’s religion.
As we have noted before, we suspect many a student regularly prays in school. Usually during exam time, perhaps, but it happens. And they are yet afforded opportunities to gather, whether between classes or in the cafeteria or at the flagpole. There are even opportunities to reach children through such church-structured programs as the Good News Club, which operates freely and openly here in Greenwood County. No child is forced to participate. It is a choice they and their parents or guardians make. No one has seen a need to shut that down, and we doubt anyone will. Or should, quite frankly, since it is not imposed by school officials. It’s as much a voluntary practice as is membership in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
It is good that we can yet maintain and practice our various faiths in public schools. It is opening the proverbial Pandora’s Box, however, when we seek to impose only one faith on the collective body of students in our schools.