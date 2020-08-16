“It has always been true that when a suppressed group wants change it must take the initiative to bring it about. Moreover, it must be armed against stubborn resistance, for there is no length to which people will not go who are determined to perpetuate an evil.” — Benjamin E. Mays, “Born to Rebel.”
Greenwood’s Springfield Elementary School on Friday officially became the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, an honor that was long overdue.
It was a two-hour long outdoor ceremony in which many attendees sat beneath a burning summer sun — an appropriate setting, really, when one considers the life and times of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays.
Born to slaves in Greenwood County who toiled in the fields beneath the very same burning sun, Mays escaped the sharecropper’s life in pursuit of education, in pursuit of equality, in pursuit of civil rights. But he was also subjected to a type of burning, the type that comes from being suppressed, oppressed, reviled.
Through it all, however, Mays carried with him his own sun, his own burning. It was the burning desire to continue to move forward, to persevere, to reach for what he knew was right and just.
That all men were created equal and entitled to the pursuit of happiness did not belong solely to the white man. Steeped in his Christian studies, saturated by his thirst for knowledge and secure in his quest for human rights for all, Benjamin Mays kept his torch lit and burning as a light to lead others out of darkness.
Mays knew that with education and knowledge comes power, a power that enables people to overcome an oppressive and suppressive society. His journey was one to overcome but not overtake. Rather, he sought to level a tiered society through education, understanding, dialogue and equality. One does not eradicate suppression by suppressing. One does not eradicate oppression by being oppressive.
Enlightenment achieves that. Enlightenment frees the oppressors and suppressors from the error of their ways and provides the necessary light to free the suppressed and oppressed.
Benjamin Elijah Mays, as a teacher, a preacher, a writer an education leader, a mentor and an adviser such a light that shone brightly and yet shines today, for, despite all the advances in race relations we can enumerate since Mays’ lifetime, we are all witnesses to the “stubborn resistance” and the length to which people will go who are determined to perpetuate an evil.