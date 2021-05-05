Unmasked.
That seems to be the popular option nationally. As states begin to open up and toss aside virtually all restrictions enacted during the yearlong pandemic, the City of Greenwood is poised to bid its mask mandate adieu when it expires Monday.
Right decision? Wrong decision?
Time will tell, but in truth the ordinance was never really enforced. And it is true that after more than a year, most everyone is ready to shed what has become as much fashionable attire as a health care fixture.
Not too many people are fond of the face masks, which are designed to protect the wearer and those encountered by the wearer from exposure to COVID-19. Arguments abound regarding masks being a matter of free choice and less about the overall welfare of others, and whether government abuses one’s free choice by mandating the wearing of masks.
City Council might, then, find itself in a bit of a quandary. Has it imposed an unenforced ordinance long enough to satisfy health experts and the electorate it serves? As Johnathan Bass, mayor pro tem, said there has been ample time for city residents to get vaccinated, but the question remains whether enough have. That is, enough time to warrant dropping the mandate?
Even those who have had full vaccinations and are past the two-week mark since their last vaccination are encouraged to wear masks in certain situations, as a safeguard for others, not themselves.
Greenwood County bypassed the ordinance issue altogether and instead launched a campaign to “strongly encourage” people to wear masks. The city’s ordinance these past many months has had nearly the same net effect, although it no doubt resulted in some people masking up who otherwise might not have.
If we are moving toward an understood policy, if you will, of personal responsibility and choice, then we can only hope people make the right choices. If they do not feel safe in larger gatherings, they will avoid them or mask up. If a store owner yet wants to impose a mask requirement and 6-foot distancing among customers, then it should do so. And patrons should abide by those rules. The choice goes both ways. People might prefer to eat with no shirt or shoes on while at a restaurant, but the rules say otherwise and patrons fall in line.
For us, we’d like to believe people care about others, not just themselves or their immediate family. And we would like to believe that in caring for themselves and others, people will get vaccinated. We also believe that continued vaccinations and wearing of masks will lead us to herd immunity and increase our odds of maintaining good health.