Say what?
Walmart, the biggest box store game in town, dares to tell you, a faithful customer, that you must wear a mask to come inside?
Say what?
Chain grocers where you’ve faithfully shopped now dare to tell you to have a face mask on before you enter?
So, are the anti-maskers who take great issue with the City of Greenwood mandating the wearing of face masks for a period of time while we all navigate the COVID-19 waters and who also called for the boycott of city businesses as a means of protesting the mandate, going to stay out of the big box stores and stop grocery shopping?
Many, we suspect, would probably say no. Their reasoning? The difference between a store rule and a government rule. The store ownership can dictate the mask rule, but the government cannot or, at least, should not.
But some would still say yes, reasoning that they have a constitutional right not to wear a mask.
And so it goes that people living in and coming to Greenwood have a dilemma. City Council has mandated masks while County Council merely strongly encourages people to wear masks in public.
It would be an interesting study, then, to see what would happen if all Greenwood County businesses required patrons to wear masks, much like restaurants require diners to wear shirts and shoes.
What would be the results? How many people would take their dining and shopping business somewhere outside the county where masks are not required either by store or government mandate? How many would just go ahead and cave in, wear the masks and go about their daily lives while grumbling?
And yet, if people actually would simply follow the recommended guidelines to keep themselves and others safer — through wearing of face masks, physical distancing and such — without the need for signs and mandates, we wouldn’t even be having a discussion the matter.
Say what?
Yeah.