OK, OK. We get it now.
What many of you are saying is that hardly a flu case in sight should be evidence enough that masks and social distancing have no bearing on COVID-19 numbers. Because, you know, COVID is just like the flu, right?
And many have commented that, not only are the numbers probably trumped up — oh, did we just say that? — but also there’s a good chance just about any of us, maybe all of us, will get it anyway. And while the younger population is probably better equipped to ward off any effects of COVID-19, it’s older people, especially those with other ailments, who are at risk. And that leads to the notion that death is inevitable really, for all of us, so no big deal.
The takeaway message, it seems, is that COVID-19 is just another illness that will claim some lives and not others, so — pun intended, despite it not being a laughing matter — just live with it.
It’s true that a grandson driving his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment or a store could inadvertently kill his dear Grandma because he did not pay attention, ran a red light and another car plowed into the passenger side. What a shame.
Taking that logic and applying it to the COVID-19 pandemic, then, means we shouldn’t be concerned about whether we are asymptomatic or, perhaps, know we have COVID-19. Nope, we should live, love, laugh and be happy. Even if a grandson visits his grandmother at Christmas and winds up killing Grandma because he spread the virus to her.
Hey, she’s old, right? Her time was coming. Eventually.
True, perhaps testing before the visit with Grandma could have led to not visiting and prolonged the ole gal’s life a bit, but what’s important is that grandson and Grandma had a really nice final Christmas. For her anyway.
With Christmas approaching, we sure hope the folks who think mask-wearing, social distancing and the like are a bunch of hooey shopped wisely for their family members.
Rather than buying Grandma a nice new coat to wear, or getting Grandpa a new tool to enjoy since he’s taken up woodworking in retirement, it would be far wiser to simply get them gift cards. That way, when Grandma or Grandpa — or both — go to their eternal reward prematurely you can reclaim any unused gift cards and use them yourself. Or regift them. No need for them to go to waste the way that coat or tool might. Especially if the coat had Grandma’s monogram on it.
Cold? Callous? Really, no more so than not taking simple steps to protect loved ones and, perhaps, even yourself.