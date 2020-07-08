Words matter.
We should know that — and we do — but sometimes words get mixed up and sentences get minced or mangled. Even in the journalism business.
The Index-Journal takes seriously its role in reporting the news and writing stories. Are we perfect? Absolutely not. Do we make mistakes? Absolutely. But we also endeavor to correct those mistakes, not hope they are missed or forgotten.
A case in point relates to our daily reporting on the novel coronavirus as it relates to the community we serve. On a near daily basis, we receive calls, emails or social media tips about where new cases of coronavirus have popped up.
While we do believe we have an obligation to share relevant health-related news such as this, we also know we cannot take news tips as gospel and simply regurgitate them.
That, to a large extent, explains why when it comes to reporting where cases are popping up it's far easier for some of those rumors to be cloaked and avoided altogether when they involve outlets with corporate spokesmen. Locally owned businesses, on the other hand, have a tendency to be a bit more forthright. That's not to say they pick up the phone and call the paper to report an employee has tested positive and what they are doing about it, but by and large, most are willing to discuss their particular situations when contacted by the paper.
When we publish those stories, we are keenly aware doing so is not without an effect on the businesses involved. We are not in the business of harming business with such reports; rather, we are in the business of trying to keep the public informed about important health-related information.
But again, words are important. Words matter. And so when our reporting falls short, we owe it to our readers to straighten things out. That is what happened with regard to a story we published in June. That story made reference to a more recent decision a Greenwood restaurateur made to close his doors for a month. At the end of the story was a paragraph that summarized other recent stories pertaining to outlets that had reported cases of COVID-19 among employees that resulted in temporary closures.
Unfortunately, one retailer got lumped in with the others and was said to have closed because an employee had tested positive. But that was not the case. No, Chris Brown opted to close Corley's Market and Grill for cleaning and out of an abundance of caution because some employees might have been exposed to the virus.
Did you catch that? Might. An important word and one that makes all the difference to a reader's perception. Brown had let customers know of his decision to close for cleaning and why in a Facebook post.
We have corrected that story on our website and have a correction published in today's edition.
We don't always like reporting what we believe we must report, but that's part of what community journalism entails. And we certainly don't like to make errors in our reporting. When we do, however, we take ownership and try to make amends. A newspaper itself is an object; the production of its content, however, is done by people — fallible people.
Words matter. Correct words matter even more.