Just one big, elastic gloved thumbs up today.
Chalk art, much having to do with Holy Week and Easter Sunday, is decorating many a sidewalk and driveway throughout the Lakelands. What a great way to get the kids outdoors for some fresh air, give them something to do to occupy their hands and divert their minds from the coronavirus. All while keeping them safe from it as well.
These and other activities people are finding to do to distract and occupy themselves and their families are wonderful. On social media, we’ve seen some creative ways people are keeping themselves busy. And, as always, we welcome your submissions for publication either on our website, Facebook page or, quite possibly, in print.
Those of you who have also found ways to meet the needs of others who have less opportunity to be distracted, perhaps because they’re not as mobile or not as savvy about all things in our internet world, bless you too. And thank you.
We also like the suggestions that came from the Greenwood Abbeville Coalition, published on our website and on page 4A of Thursday’s newspaper — in case you missed it.
GAC is urging us all to help spread some love and kindness. And they took the liberty of setting up a calendar of daily to-do’s beginning this Sunday. By no means is their list designed as a must-follow outline, but it provides a great jump start. Nor is it designed to be for one week only, especially given the fact that the coronavirus isn’t going away in a week.
Really, they’re simple and logical daily things we can all do for others.
Sunday: Get out the sidewalk chalk and draw an inspiring message in front of your house.
Monday: Send a card to someone, just to let them know you are thinking of them and care about them.
Tuesday: Bake something for a neighbor and leave it at their front door. Include an inspiring note. Oh, and maybe call them to let them know it’s at their door, especially if it’s freshly baked and yet warm out of the oven.
Wednesday: Get out of the house. But do so safely and do some neighborhood trash pickup. Smile and wave to anyone you see, but again, keep proper distance.
Thursday: Call a senior family member, friend or neighbor. Just to check on them, see how they are doing. If they are nearby, see if you can do something for them.
Friday: Leave notes for family members in your house to let them know something you like or admire about them. Side note: if you have to sign it, there’s a problem you might want to address.
Saturday: This one’s for you. Yes, you. Do something for yourself. Take a nap — unless it’s designed to get out of helping around the house. Go for a walk, read, even say something positive about yourself.
For all of you who are doing something other than being negative and frantic about COVID-19, again a big thumbs up. If you’re not, get started. And don’t wait till Sunday.