Seems like it’s a good time to be a Bearcat. A Lander Bearcat, that is.
Colleges and universities across the board are having to jump through plenty of hoops during the pandemic in an effort to figure out what to do about enrollment, distance learning and the loss of revenue wrought by the arrival of COVID-19 on their campuses.
And while Lander University is certainly not immune to the potential spread of the coronavirus in Greenwood, it does seem to be immune to the massive drops in enrollment some of its counterparts in South Carolina are experiencing. That’s a good problem to have.
The upward trend in enrollment precedes the pandemic, which likely helps account for such a successful start this academic year. For the past four years, Lander’s freshman class has continued to set enrollment records.
In a presentation to the state Senate finance committee earlier this month, Rusty Monhollon, president and executive director of the state Commission on Higher Education, shared Lander’s success story along with an overview of other state-supported schools.
“Clemson, MUSC, Lander, USC Columbia increased their enrollment a bit to differing degrees,” Monhollon told the lawmakers. Significantly, of the 13 state institutions of higher learning, Lander saw the highest growth in enrollment this year at 8.8%.
Other schools did not fare so well, according to Monhollon’s report. USC Upstate came in last, with a 10.9% decline in enrollment, while enrollment at USC Beaufort, S.C. State, Winthrop and Coastal Carolina each saw a 5% drop in enrollment.
An increase in the number of graduate programs, an area where Lander saw 45% growth in enrollment, combined with tuition and fees remaining the same for the past four years, are all contributing factors to the university’s success.
Lander’s president and faculty really have something to roar about. So do residents and business owners around the university, who also stand to benefit from the hike in the student population. Congratulations.