Now, more than ever.
Perhaps that would be an appropriate slogan to roll out with the approach of fall and what should decidedly be a busy shopping season with less than four months until Christmas.
Hold on! Don’t fuss about the mention of Christmas well in advance of Labor Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving. We are in no way suggesting cities and towns deck the halls, light the poles with snowflakes and launch a holiday open house in September.
But the hard truth is that now, more than ever the small business owners who constitute the backbone of any community need you, need us. Here again, we are not suggesting everyone go into extreme debt in an effort to bail out businesses that are on the edge that could push them into the red or black ink. Probably every one of us has suffered financially as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
All we are suggesting, readers, is that as you find the need to buy something for yourself, for the home, for a loved one, for a birthday or wedding gift, you think first of spending your dollars with local retailers.
Perhaps the pandemic kept most of us shuttered inside our homes and we found it was safer and, certainly, convenient to do some online shopping. It’s true that you might find a slightly better price on something you’re shopping for while seated at your computer, but think longer term than that. Think of local retailers as family for a while and how you’d want to help them out if they were in need. Because they are.
Many of us were quick to rally around our favorite restaurants when the governor’s orders shut them down. We ordered takeout meals on days or nights when we might otherwise not, just to help out. We even tipped better than usual. And when they reopened, we happily returned. Well, retailers need the same kind of support.
Shop local. Now, more than ever.