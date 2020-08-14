OK, we know Dr. Linda Bell is no Anthony Fauci, right? But she is our state’s epidemiologist and has been present at a good many COVID-19 pandemic news briefings conducted by Gov. Henry McMaster. In fact, she’s been well respected and treated by the governor, so it seems that maybe, just maybe, all of us — Republican, Democrat, independent, socialist, communist or whatever — should pay attention to what she has to say. Maybe even heed her advice.
On Wednesday, she had this to say:
“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works. We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and well-being of their communities.”
And what did the new data reflect in the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s analysis?
This:
“When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those that don’t, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have shown a 46.3% greater decrease in the total number of cases during the four weeks after the requirements were implemented.”
And this:
“Those jurisdictions with mask requirements in place have seen an overall decrease of 15.1 percent of total cases for the four weeks after the requirements were implemented compared to before the requirements were in place. This is an overall decrease of 34.6 cases per 100,000 people from before the mask requirements to after.
“During the same time frame, those jurisdictions without mask requirements have experienced an overall increase in total cases of 30.4%, as well as an average increase of 24.1 cases per 100,000 people when compared to jurisdictions with a mask requirement in place.”
Bell also had this to say about the outcome the analysis shows:
“The residents in jurisdictions that acted first are seeing the benefits earlier. This shows the sooner prevention measures are adopted, the sooner we all benefit.”
Well, whaddya know about that?
Notice, please, that Bell did not say the analysis shows that in jurisdictions that “strongly encourage” the wearing of masks there has been a marked decline in coronavirus cases. In fact, if you visit DHEC’s nifty little dashboard, you’ll see that Greenwood County is still shaded in dark blue and ranked as having a “high incidence” rate.
With that said, we’ll give a preemptive thumbs up to Greenwood County Council because, armed with this new data, how could it not reconvene to discuss the merits of instituting a mask ordinance in exchange for its resolution to “strongly encourage” the wearing of masks? Surely someone on council will bring this up and ask for a vote that will result in the passage of such an ordinance so this county can more forthrightly address the pandemic. We’ll also give a thumbs up to other Lakelands jurisdictions that we hope will do the same.