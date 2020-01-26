Celebrate good times, come on!
Kool & The Gang said it best in their hit song “Celebration” and it’s as applicable today right here in Greenwood as it was when it the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 39 years ago.
It’s not only applicable because Good Times is the name of a brewery here off Maxwell Avenue, but because of what that brewery’s owners have to say about Greenwood.
Gianpaolo “Geep” Bonaca and Paul Bartolomeo had a vision, a vision that came into focus as they witnessed the transformation of Maxwell Avenue from a row of a few businesses intermingled with empty storefronts. Much of the credit belongs to Jon Holloway and his creation of Sundance Gallery, his studio and the array of business booths he established on one side of the building. Music and shopping, as well as a fantastic events venue, quickly helped establish Maxwell Avenue as a place for much more than appliances, glass and, really, not much else. Maxwell was a destination spot based on specific needs until then. It was not a social mecca.
And bit by bit, Maxwell grew. Bonaca and Bartolomeo set up shop, opening a brick oven pizza restaurant with an array of beers on tap and in the cooler. The Mill House quickly became a destination place. Then they knocked a hole in the wall, renovated the building next door and expanded its operations to include not just more dining space, but space for brewing and dispensing their own craft beers. Fast forward to this past week and the grand opening of Good Times, the setting for its brewery and an atmosphere for socializing and hosting events.
Had it not been for these people stepping up, other entrepreneurs would not have come forward, such as Flynn’s on Maxwell, Main and Maxwell and others.
Think about it, folks. Those who say there’s nothing to do in Greenwood must be homebound or visually impaired. Or snobs.
Sure, you can go to downtown Greenville and meander in and out of great stores, restaurants, rooftop bars and more. Please do. Everyone needs a getaway from time to time and we don’t deny taking trips there and elsewhere ourselves. But don’t disrespect Greenwood and all it has to offer.
Several years ago we started reigniting Greenwood’s former slogan, Greenwood Grows Greater, because the continuing renaissance of the Uptown area, along with growth on the bypass, was evidence of that. But it is the renewal city central has experienced that is particularly impressive.
Uptown offers great retail shopping experiences, much of it unique. It offers professional services. It offers a variety of eateries, from budget lunches to high-end dinners. Plus, Uptown gives plenty of reasons for Main Street not being rolled up and lights out at dusk.
From the Arts Center to The Museum to Greenwood Community Theatre, there is something for any lover of the arts. And with the various venues that offer nighttime social and entertainment atmospheres, the city central is vibrant and thriving.
Uptown Greenwood is a great place to visit. And with some of the building conversions taking place, it’s also a great place to live.
Go out of town if you wish, but if you’re from the Emerald City you’d do well to remember the words of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” There’s no place like home.