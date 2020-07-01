Do not misinterpret our stance on monuments and statues pertaining to the Confederacy as a wholesale endorsement of the actions of those defacing and tearing them down on their own.
We do not advocate that protesters engage in spray-painting, breaking or pulling down property that is not theirs. Rather, we endorse the concept that local governments should be given the latitude to decide whether these monuments yet belong on public display on public property. That many or most statues and monuments are on public property is part and parcel to why protesters’ cries that they be removed should be heard, but their actual removal should come about in an orderly fashion. Elected officials must listen to the desires of the people they represent and then make a determination on which course of action to take.
Governmental bodies should be afforded the opportunity to remove statues and monuments and place them in storage for safekeeping until the next course of action can be taken, which certainly can include placing them in a museum.
The many voices who say these granite, concrete and bronze figures and monoliths are representative of our nation’s history and removing them, in turn, erases our history are incorrect.
Our nation’s history remains, whether immortalized in granite, depicted in photographs and historic writing. Museums serve a great purpose in preserving such bookmarks in the nation’s history, and many a museum has been created and funded through private donations. Some museums exist through a combination of public and private funding. The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. is perhaps the greatest example of a massive museum that is funded with federal and private dollars. On a smaller scale, that is one solution to providing museum space for the monuments.
But it is wrong when people take their protests too far by tearing down and defacing any monuments and statues, whether on public or private property. Doing so is also counterproductive to the message the protesters want heard, what actions they would like to see be taken. That only fuels the opposition.
Instead, those who want to see change should be imploring their lawmakers to repeal the state’s Heritage Act and untie the hands of local government. Then, seek the support of those local governments to take the next steps.