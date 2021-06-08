We’ve all been asked, “How do you feel?” Quite possibly we have responded with, “I feel like a million bucks,” essentially meaning not only is our health great, but also everything’s going perfectly our way.
If you were golfer Jon Rahm, you might have been able to say you feel like 1,674,000 bucks on Sunday. Rahm was leading the Memorial Tournament at the end of play Saturday and leading by a hard-to-beat margin. He was 8-under-par 64 on Saturday, having shot a 65 — including a hole-in-one — at the end of Saturday’s second round.
He was the man to beat; he would only have needed to shoot 4-over-par 76 to win by one shot on Sunday. But on Sunday, Rahm was not on the Jack Nicklaus course in Dublin, Ohio. He was in isolation. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from play.
Rahm’s home state of Arizona on March 24 allowed all eligible adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but the 26-year-old golfer did not take advantage of the vaccination’s availability. Daily testing leading up to and during the Memorial Tournament might have had a different outcome for Rahm had he gotten the vaccine.
Few of us are golfers. Few of us are even good golfers. Even fewer are PGA-level golfers. We get to watch from the edge of the greens or our couches. Few of us would find a positive test having a million-dollar impact on our lives. But getting vaccinated greatly improves our chances of remaining healthy, able to avoid the potential pitfalls COVID-19 can bring.
We still have a long way to go toward achieving herd immunity in South Carolina. How many more reasons do you need in order to get vaccinated? Jon Rahm had 1,674,000 very good reasons.