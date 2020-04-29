When this pandemic is all over, some things are going to change. And they will change for the long haul.
Will our dining out experiences be vastly different? Probably. Will some restaurants wholesale migrate to takeout and curbside pick-up only? Probably. Will more food trucks dot the landscape and become the norm in more rural areas, not just larger cities? Good possibility.
Will we change how we greet one another, perhaps even borrowing from customs more prevalent in Asia, such as bowing with hands held together in front of our bodies? Maybe so. We might bid farewell to handshakes and fist bumps. And even those elbow bumps. And forget about chest bumps. That includes way too much body-to-body contact and certainly puts people’s faces too close together.
How about the way we shop? Will stores maintain those circles, X’s and arrows to designate where we can stand so we remain a safe distance from others? Probably not, but if we do then the lines on Black Friday should prove interesting.
Already popular and in use in some stores are disinfectant wipes, but will they become the norm at every store’s entrance and checkout counters, along with hand sanitizer gel?
And what about shopping in general? Will many businesses forego their street locations and migrate to an online-only presence? Don’t be surprised if that’s the case. Don’t be surprised, either, if some simply go away, victims not only of COVID-19, but also of the longstanding prevalence of online shopping.
Last, at least for now, what about the way many of us go about running our own businesses. Rest assured this work-from-home scenario practiced for the past six or so weeks is nothing new in larger cities where rent for business space is — well — through the roof. Telecommuting is nothing new to a good number of people, even here in the Lakelands. You can expect many a business owner to reevaluate physical building needs and compare productivity pre-coronavirus versus post-coronavirus days.
Yes, this pandemic has shaken the world we know, but if you think about it some changes it will bring about might, in fact, prove good and beneficial. Let’s hope most of us are around to witness that.