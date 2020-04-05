”It is better to take many small steps in the right direction than to make a great leap forward only to stumble backward.”
That’s an old Chinese proverb and, generally, we’d agree. Still, we do wish Gov. Henry McMaster would stop taking small steps toward what we think will be the inevitable and, frankly, should be the inevitable final step in the state’s battle with the beast known as COVID-19.
The governor is correct in his assessment that the Palmetto State is different from, say, its neighbor to the south, Georgia. We don’t have an Atlanta. Nor do we have a New York City. Indeed, while we do have our larger cities, we are mostly made up of rural areas with small cities and towns within our 46 counties.
So while we are fortunate in that regard, we suppose, we also know the coronavirus doesn’t discriminate. Cases continue to climb, even if slower than in other parts of the nation, and every county in the Palmetto State is now affected.
How can it not continue to spread? And how can we truly believe that rolling out and then adding to a list of nonessential businesses that must close will be adequate? The rules and regs continue to change with the wind, as do the recommendations of the CDC based on its findings. A cough? A sneeze? Sure, but now simply speaking in close proximity to someone can apparently transmit it.
We are such independent cusses, most of us, that many are even protesting the governor’s small steps toward shutting the state down altogether. What? Can’t bowl? What? Can’t play bingo now? Yeah, and now, come Tuesday morning, you can’t buy that easy chair, new spring clothes and shoes, a necklace or ring. If you did not already load up on your arts and crafts supplies to stay busy while hunkered down at home, you’ll be out of luck come 5 o’clock Monday. You won’t even be able to buy flowers to dress up the home or hand to that special someone on your anniversary.
But you know what? You’ll make it. And you’ll make it if the governor finally does take one more big step for South Carolina’s mankind.
We respect you, governor, and do not envy you for the position you are in as the state’s CEO. Heck, we even applaud you for the incredible patience you exhibited Friday during your press conference when no fewer than 16 times you were essentially asked the same question about not ordering residents to stay at home — an order already issued by governors of 41 states.
But we do, respectfully, ask you to reconsider the small steps being taken. Let’s not just tamp down the curve in the Palmetto State; let’s squish it. Together.