Beth Moore transcended church denominations.
Her biblical teaching can be found in the Sunday School classrooms of just about any church, not just Baptist churches.
She was respected and revered.
Moore, while yet adhering to her church roots and the Southern Baptist polity, could well be viewed as the female equivalent of a Billy Graham.
All was well as Moore taught the Word of God as presented in the Bible. All was well as she spoke before throngs of people, discussing current-day events and life from a strict biblical standpoint.
All was well, that is, until Moore found she could not compromise her own beliefs and teachings by following the flocks of evangelicals and other Southern Baptists who seemed to unconditionally support candidate and then President Trump.
But Trump handed evangelicals and other Christians alike a menu of what he would do as president, a menu they wanted, a menu that hardly reflected Trump’s own actions and values. Listen to what I say, not to what I did or do seemed to be an acceptable compromise among the evangelicals who aligned with Trump.
All fall, all fail, all are fallible. All deserve second chances and redemption. Perhaps second or third chances are what many Christians allowed the president. Perhaps his menu equated to his redemption in their eyes. Thus, their allegiance and unwavering support.
And if that is all fine, all well and good, then why is Beth Moore suddenly labeled a “liberal” and “woke” because she stood for what she believed to be aligned with her biblical understanding and teachings? Why was she so maligned by those who once revered her because she did not shelve her principles and mores?
Beth Moore perhaps should have been respected as another table turner in the temple; instead, she was reviled until she finally decided she could no longer remain a Southern Baptist.
Oh, the hypocrisy.