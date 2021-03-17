Despite the weather experienced so far and forecast for Thursday, it is Sunshine Week, a time in which media all across America draw attention to the public’s right to know. That’s correct, the public’s right to know.
It is the public that elects school boards. The public elects town, city and county councils; it elects government at all levels. And it is the public that pays the salaries of city and county managers, law enforcement, teachers, principals, tax assessors, treasurers, clerks of court and so on.
While most people generally understand their role in electing people into office and that taxpayer-funded employees work for them, not everyone realizes that in this relationship the public has more of an upper hand than it thinks. Sure, the public can replace officeholders on Election Day, but the public also has the power to hold accountable those who work for them.
How? Through the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Although hardly perfect, the act, which was strengthened by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster in 2017, gives the public a flashlight to shine on areas where public bodies try to maintain darkness.
Granted, the public often depends on the media to carry the torch and shine the light, a mantle we — especially newspapers — gladly wear. After all, citizens are busy in their day-to-day lives and depend on news outlets to keep them apprised of what elected and appointed boards and officials are doing. Thus, they have come to expect the same news outlets to serve as auditors, if you will.
That is what has given birth to past and current statewide media projects, such as the one recently launched and yet underway under the watchdog umbrella of Charleston’s Post and Courier. The Index-Journal is glad to partner with it and other papers in the ongoing “Uncovered” series.
But those are the bigger and more time-consuming projects. There are plenty of questions you might have that you can ask and should expect answered.
Wonder why the school superintendent was dismissed by the school board? You have the right to answers because his or her personnel file is considered public record.
You are entitled to the details of the city or county manager’s contract, to include all perks and benefits.
You want to see email exchanges among public officials pertaining to the dismissal of a public employee? You’re entitled to see these, with few limitations.
How much are your appointed officials being paid? If they earn $50,000 or more per year, it’s public record.
Why was your daughter’s teacher fired? Again, the personnel file is public record.
How much did the council spend when on a retreat at the coast? File a Freedom of Information request for their expenses. It’s your right to know.
The South Carolina Press Association provides a citizen’s guide to compliance with the state’s Freedom of Information Act, available on the organization’s website: scpress.org/citizen/index.html
We urge you to visit the guide, bookmark it and, more important, use it because the Freedom of Information Act was written for you, the public. It is your vehicle to drive public bodies into the sunshine, hold them accountable and make them work in a more transparent environment.