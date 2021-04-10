Greenwood Together.
It’s a concept, yes, but it’s more than that. It’s the genesis of Greenwood County’s next steps toward prosperity and economic growth.
As the embers of Greenwood Partnership Alliance yet glowed, up from the ashes rose Greenwood Together. Rather than a single entity largely driving economic development, the concept was to identify the key people, the key organizations that bring the necessary skillsets to the table to work toward a common goal. That is the county, the city, the chamber and those whose focus is on the city center, tourism and events that enhance the county.
As Greenwood Together’s website says, “The mission of Greenwood Together is to advance economic and community development efforts in Greenwood County in ways that enhance the quality of life here and continue growing an even greater Greenwood. We provide coordinated services from collaborative partners with a common goal: to recruit and retain business, industry, and talent in Greenwood.”
For its part, the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce is shifting some of its focus. While it brings marketing and meeting expertise to the table, it is also going to spend a great deal of its efforts in the workforce development arena.
No doubt it was disappointing that this week’s Greenwood Together meeting, with a specific focus on workforce development, was not attended by anyone from the manufacturing sector, which obviously stands to benefit greatly from workforce development.
Certainly not all would have been expected to attend. People lead busy work lives, and that’s certainly true of those who lead our area’s industries. But their participation would be helpful in the development and implementation of any strategic plan designed to address workforce development.
No one wants to attend meetings for the sake of attending meetings. What is wanted — what is needed — is the development and implementation of solid plans that meet the mission of Greenwood Together.
And it’s not just the manufacturing sector that must be involved. It will assuredly take all who are formally a part of Greenwood Together, but it will take the community’s involvement as a whole.
It takes a village to raise a child is a well-known axiom. That can be modified to say it takes a community to recruit and retain business, industry, and talent in Greenwood County.
Let’s make this work. Let’s be sure Greenwood and Greenwood County grow greater. Together.