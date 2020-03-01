It’s Sunday, a day of worship, a day of rest, a day of leisure for some.
So join us in a leisurely — and perhaps humorous — look at news and events, if you will.
Coronavirus. How bad is it? Will it miraculously disappear and hardly have any impact on the United States? Will it linger and grow? That might depend on which of President Trump’s statements made at a press conference this past week that you want to hang onto, since both options seem to be at play.
Good advice, however, came from the president and a host of medical professionals, and that is to wash your hands regularly and avoid hugging people who have fevers and sneeze a lot. Treat it like the flu.
Frankly, we are a bit surprised that restaurants and bars around here have not capitalized on the situation. As the fear of the coronavirus grips the nation — or doesn’t — we wonder why there aren’t Corona beer happy hours. Or why Good Times hasn’t suggested combatting the coronavirus with a nice pour of one of its craft brews. Heck, they could even rename one Cures What Ales Ya or Corona Antidote.
We have learned that the town of Ninety Six has lowered a main road’s speed limit from 35 mph to 25. Smart move. This gives the town some revenue opportunity as people learn the hard way the speed limit has changed.
Drivers will have more opportunity to read the message posted on the sign at St. Paul’s and spot any sales info on the front window of the Pig. It’s also a possible visitor and tourism opportunity. Passersby will move slower and, perhaps, find more reason to spend more time in town. Aside, that is, from the time they spend when pulled over for speeding.
As this is being written, there’s no solid information on how Saturday’s presidential preference primary went. This page had to be wrapped up well before today’s front page which, barring an Iowa-esque debacle, should carry the name of the winner.
That said, it will be interesting to what impact the Operation Chaos effort has on the eventual outcome of the November election. We saw some of our readers who are Trump 2020 stumpers were planning to head out Saturday and vote for Bernie. While we doubt it will happen, wouldn’t that be a kick in their collective rumps if Bernie wound up the winner in November? Bet they’d all deny having participated in Operation Chaos in that event.
Now remember, this was just a leisurely stroll through the news, with a dollop of sarcasm and humor tossed in, so don’t get all worked up over anything you read and don’t be a Facebook troll. After all, it’s March 1, daffodils are blooming, trees are beginning to show new signs of life, wild onions are cropping up in yards.
Think good thoughts. And wash your hands frequently.