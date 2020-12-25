Each year on Christmas Day, we share this viewpoint.
It is a story that never grows old. It is the story of Christmas.
Why does it not grow old? It is as new at this moment as it was in the beginning, and it is eternal, even as the world’s events constantly bring about change and flux.
Christians all over the world know this ageless story like no other, and they never tire of telling it or hearing it. Despite the commercialization and what appears to some as efforts to bypass the meaning of Christmas, Christians keep the story alive.
Secular pressures and influences come and go from time to time, but “Merry Christmas” never falters and never really fades, even within the glow of visible-from-space LED lights that have supplanted the softer lights of yore.
The Christmas narrative, as expressed by Luke, describes for us that uplifting and eternal story, the one that offers love, hope and salvation throughout the ages:
And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem ... to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.
And so it was, that while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.
And she brought forth her firstborn son and wrapped Him in swaddling clothes, and laid Him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.
And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.
And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them; and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, fear not; for behold, I bring good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.
And this shall be a sign unto you: ye shall find the Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of heavenly host praising God, and saying, glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
Thus was the beginning, back when Mary and Joseph journeyed to Bethlehem and found only a stable to surround the Holy birth and a manger in which to lay the Christ Child. The good news is as true today, more than 2,000 years later. It will be thus in the world for all of our tomorrows yet to come even in a changing and too often hostile world. And yes, even in a pandemic-ravaged world.
The Promise remains. That’s the eternal truth, yesterday, today and tomorrow.