Today is April 1. Something needs to change in South Carolina by then. No fooling. And it’s up to Gov. Henry McMaster to do so.
If that intro sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Today’s editorial was modified in advance of Gov. Henry McMaster’s press conference Tuesday afternoon, substituting “today” with “tomorrow.”
We were hopeful that the governor was going to get on board with other states, including our neighboring Carolina to the north, and issue a stay-at-home order. While we applaud his move Tuesday to temporarily shut down a relatively short list of businesses deemed non-essential, we were yet disappointed he has not gone the extra step.
The number of cases continues to grow. South Carolina is not New York, but we are not North Carolina or Georgia either. And those states bordering our state are also seeing exponential growth in coronavirus cases. South Carolina is a standout state in its own right, but it’s not under a protective bubble.
Given the COVID-19 trending seen nationwide, we think Gov. McMaster is nearing the point of no return and needs to take the logical step to tamping down the curve by issuing the stay-at-home order.
The governor continues to put stock in South Carolinians’ ability to play nice and by the rules, but we already know — and he has acknowledged as much with Monday’s order closing public boat ramps and the like — there are plenty of residents who thumb their collective noses at social distancing and gathering in groups of three or fewer.
As we said here Tuesday, the needs of the many sometimes do outweigh the needs of the few.
And sometime is right now.
Please, governor, help South Carolina do its part to attack COVID-19 as it attacks all of us. No fooling. It will hurt, but a stay-at-home order will heal the state quicker.