Kudos to McCormick County Council on its decision Tuesday to issue a countywide mandate that people wear face masks while in public spaces in an effort to combat rising cases of COVID-19.
While McCormick County has generally fared better than more populated counties in the state, it most recently had the fourth-highest one-week number of cases per capita.
That was enough cause for concern for Charles Jennings, council chairman, to put a mask ordinance on council’s agenda for Tuesday. It passed with no opposition and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
While we have remained steadfast in our position that Greenwood County Council should adopt a mask ordinance instead of the resolution it passed to encourage people to wear masks in public within the county, we are heartened to see council take measures beyond that.
On Tuesday, the council gave 2,500 hundred masks to the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties, which will in turn help get the masks distributed where needed. The United Way is a good and logical resource for the county to turn to in this effort.
Council is also ensuring more masks are distributed to the three public school systems serving Greenwood County residents. As schools resume in the coming days, ensuring students, faculty and administrators are well equipped is vital and we trust this effort by the county will also prove beneficial.
And their efforts to drive home the message that masks are vital in combating the spread of the coronavirus is not stopping with mask distribution. Council announced Tuesday it is also launching a billboard initiative. We don’t yet know what shape that effort will take, but we certainly hope it shows council members themselves wearing masks. And perhaps they will take their public service message to other media platforms. Diverse platforms will likely go a long way to driving home the message council wants residents and visitors alike to see and hear.