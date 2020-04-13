All of us are coming off a holiday weekend, but in many respects it has felt like a long spring break, hasn’t it? Frustrating for many, well received by many.
If you have found yourself working at home instead of that cubicle or office you’re accustomed to going to each weekday, perhaps you’re not quite adjusted. Or maybe you’re not only adjusted but well adjusted. To the point you might rather rent out your space to someone else.
We’ll see if school resumes before the long summer break. That’s a call residing on the governor’s shoulders. But for now, it remains a long spring break for the students. But we trust they are yet learning, getting their homework done and preparing for a return to a bricks-and-mortar school.
Meanwhile, we just urge everyone to, in the words of President George H.W. Bush, stay the course.
All the warmer weather and sunny days did not change things. All the stormy weather and heavy rainfalls did not change things. COVID-19 is still with us, among us. It’s not over, folks.
So stay the course.
Wash your hands regularly. Handle things differently. Do more than stay out of people’s personal space; stay six feet away. Wear a mask when you should. Don’t go out for random shopping. Maintain the work-and-home executive order Gov. Henry McMaster issued as much as possible. If you run a business that remains open, be sure your employees are fine, that they are doing all the right things to keep themselves and your customers safe.
In short, remember that the elusive COVID-19 remains among us and, dare we say, be sensible. Hey, we’d like you to stick around a while, OK?