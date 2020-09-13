During hurricane season, what if good ole Jim Cantore stood on the Gulf Coast and said, “Don’t worry, folks. Hurricane Guinevere is currently a Cat 5, bearing down on Mississippi, but you know what? It’s just gonna die out, disappear. There’ll be something like a springtime shower by the time it arrives. So, carry on.”
Or how about if Gov. Gavin Newsom told Californians not to fret much about California wildfires.
“We’ve been through these plenty of times, friends. We have a great response team. Everything’s going to be OK, so enjoy family time at home. We’ve got this.”
Wouldn’t that be OK?
Ah, but enough about national news such as that because guess what? SCISA schools have already been taking to the football fields and public high schools are poised to do the same.
Practices have begun and we are but mere days away from what everyone has been waiting for. Yes, football season is nigh upon us and we all hope it will signal some sort of return to normalcy.
The South Carolina High School League has given its blessing. Let the games begin Sept. 25. Sports reporters across the state have had so many starts and stops, along with the teams themselves, that they likely feel as if they’ve been run over by William “The Fridge” Perry.
Our team at the IJ, after waiting and waiting, finally got the go-ahead it needed to produce what would have been delivered to readers way back in August. Yes, the 2020 football season preview section is being put together as this is written. It will arrive with Thursday’s newspaper.
COVID-19 has had an impact on every facet of life, and certainly our beloved football has not remained unscathed. Getting face time with coaches and players hasn’t been easy. Team photos — well, even those went by the wayside for some of our area teams for fear of spreading the coronavirus by grouping all the players together the way they normally do. Even with masks, it wouldn’t be the same, would it?
But it’s happening. And we are glad to be able to finally get this annual special section done. It signals hope, really.
Meanwhile, we won’t pretend this means all is well with the world or suggest that as football arrives the pandemic will leave. We want to be cheerleaders and say as much, but we know the players and coaches are going to have to do their level best and make every effort to ensure a safe and healthy season for all.