“Oh, no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.”
“Behind Closed Doors” was a bit risque in the country music world, but a lyric of the song is so true in what should be a transparent world, the world where taxpayer business is conducted.
Indeed, the board of trustees for the state Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe met for nearly three hours behind closed doors Tuesday, on the heels of publication of an investigative story produced by the Post and Courier in partnership with this newspaper.
That story, part of the Post and Courier’s “Uncovered” series, hit the P&C’s website Saturday and in print Sunday. It was shared on our website Sunday and in print Monday.
The meeting notification fell within the state’s requirements that the public be given a minimum 24-hour advance notice of meetings conducted by public bodies. It contained many of the usual elements of meeting agendas:
I. Call to order
II. Welcome guests and media
III. Invocation
IV. Roll call
V. Approval of agenda
VI. Executive session
And per usual, beneath item VI was the language that spells out what qualifies for public bodies to enter into executive session, a fancy phrase that essentially means the body can go behind closed doors.
It reads: In accordance with S.C. Code of Laws Section 30-4-70(a)(1) – “Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline; or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body…; Section 30-4-70 (a)(2) – “Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements. . .the receipt of legal advice…or potential claim or other matters covered by attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim…;” and Section 30-4-70 (a)(3) – “Discussion regarding security personnel or devices.”
We had a reporter assigned to cover the meeting, which actually began before he arrived.
The agenda did reflect that the board would meet in executive session to discuss contractual and personnel matters, but when it returned to public session it took no action, no vote. And certainly the board did not have to vote on any matter. A closed-door meeting does not necessarily result in action; it can be for discussion and information purposes only, so long as said discussion remains within the parameters detailed in the state law, as enumerated above.
That said, discussing a news story does not seem to fit well within those parameters. But discussion of the story was apparently the reason the meeting was scheduled in the first place. Moreover, the board said it wanted to come up with a plan to prove school staff hadn’t broken the law.
Huh?
What goes on behind closed doors? Oftentimes, no one knows. But oftentimes, it’s more than what should be done behind closed doors.