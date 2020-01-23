Flip over that coffee cup at your desk or on your breakfast table. Where was it made? Heck, you could look at so many objects in your home, your office — just about anywhere, really — and see the words “Made in China” stamped on them.
While it remains to be seen how great the trade deal is that President Trump has hammered out with China, one thing made in China that we do not want or need has already made landfall on our mainland. It is the new coronavirus. And while one might think the virus has something to do with a beer, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, it’s no laughing matter at all. Recent reports put the death toll at six and at least 300 people infected.
Unfortunately, this is the Lunar New Year, a busy travel time for Chinese residents. And while there might be some comfort in knowing travelers from China are being screened, even at the airports, we all know that viruses can be slow to show up and that some people can carry a virus while not being affected by it. That China also took the extra step of putting the city of Wuhan under quarantine as the virus’s epicenter and shut down the airport and public transportation there is also of some comfort.
Whether you believe in global warming or not, one thing is certain: The world is shrinking. That is, at least in terms of our connectivity digitally and geographically. And as a result, as we close the door on one illness another opens and can easily become a worldwide problem. Such might sound like a sci-fi movie script, but it remains true.
Donning clinical face masks might seem a bit extreme here in the Lakelands as concerns about the new virus rise, but who can fault anyone for taking the extra precautions?
Let’s all hope this outbreak is brought under control. Quickly.