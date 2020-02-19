Allow us, if you will, a few observations today.
When the unemployment rate is bad, it has been the habit of sitting presidents to criticize their predecessors. When it is good, they are quick to take the credit.
While there has been plenty of consternation over President Trump’s policies and signals he sends via Twitter, we are three years into his term and, yes, it’s true there have been ups and downs in the stock market but the economy appears to be sailing in good waters. And the unemployment rate is also doing well, as evidenced in a story published Monday. Greenwood County’s rate was below the national average of 3.4% and just above the state average of 2.3%.
This is good news for the nation, good news for South Carolina and certainly good news for Greenwood County. And while it’s true that Greenwood has been witnessing some store closures of late, we know new smaller businesses are also arriving. What we hope, however, is that soon we will hear news of yet another major employer opting to do business in our county, thus providing even more jobs.
Seeing red or blue?Greenwood County is generally known to be a red state on the national political front. Yard signs for Democrats seeking elected office generally did not appear until late in the game. And Republican candidates often spent their time campaigning in areas other than Greenwood County, not so much because they did not care for our county, but rather because they knew they had the votes secured.
Now, months ahead of the general election and only days before the state’s Democratic primary, Greenwood has been quite the hot spot among campaigns for Democrats seeking to oust President Trump. Tom Steyer and Bernie Sanders did not make appearances themselves, but they did have a contingency descend on Greenwood this past weekend. Frankly, we were surprised to learn that Hollywood actors Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover were making Greenwood one of their stops as they darted across the state.
Looks like Greenwood County is neither taken for granted, nor wholly discounted.
Not running on emptyAs long as we are on a political kick here, we noticed that the race for Greenwood County sheriff has ratcheted up yet again. We are full of candidates on the GOP side, now with the addition of former deputy Matt Emery. Former deputy and lieutenant John Long basically launched his campaign when he left the sheriff’s office just after Dennis Kelly was elected. Kelly intends to seek reelection and will face three former employees, to include Chad Cox, who announced his intent to run in 2019. And if that is not enough, former sheriff Tony Davis said in December he is considering running for his old job.
Well, there should be some interesting candidate forums ahead.