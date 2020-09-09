What a difference a year makes. Or can make.
Despite how incredibly difficult a year 2020 has been, especially as we all endure the effects the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dole out heading into the third of four quarters of the year, Greenwood County had some surprising good news to share this past week.
A year ago, during the Greenwood SC Chamber’s annual State of the City and County address, Steve Brown, County Council chairman, noted the Capital Project Sales Tax initiative was not tracking as well as had been anticipated. In fact, it turned out, the county was then predicting the penny sales tax might fall short of its goal by as much as $20 million. If that were the case, then nearly a full third of projects the special tax was to pay for would have been left on the table.
At the same forum this year, Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell gave a more upbeat projection, saying that even if anticipated revenue from the tax remains flat — which he said is an unlikely scenario — the deficit would be half of last year’s projection.
Chappell said the county has seen growth each year.
“For example, over the last year we saw 5.4% growth even with COVID hampering sales,” Chappell told the Index-Journal for a story published Sunday.
Greenwood County voters rallied behind the CPST initiative, seeing value in the numerous countywide projects it would fund. No doubt many were dismayed to learn particular projects they supported might not come to pass.
While this newspaper supported the initiative, we too were disheartened to hear the initial shortfall predictions. But we are buoyed upon learning things might not be nearly as dire as thought a year ago. Who knows, but perhaps growth will exceed everyone’s expectations and the county will emerge with nearly all projects funded after all.
Councilman Theo Lane summed up the current picture well in Sunday’s story, saying “... Greenwood voters made a wise and prudent decision that’s placed us in a much better position from the standpoint of public safety, quality of life, workforce development, economic development. It’s all coming to fruition now and will only get stronger with the passing of time and collection of dollars that allow for more investment.”