It might not be the hardest profession, but it is certainly not the easiest. And those who were in the profession last year during the coronavirus pandemic know that to be true.
This is Teacher Appreciation Week and it is wholly appropriate that we all show some love and appreciation for the truly dedicated teachers who have and who continue to make a difference in the lives of our children.
The very best ones have a lasting impact on our lives. So many of us might not be able to quickly name a coworker or fellow church member, but with a finger snap we can recite the list — perhaps a short list — of the teachers who touched our lives, helped mold us, influenced who and what we are today.
Not all teachers are created equal, but then again the same can be said of the children in their classrooms. It’s not difficult to identify the ones for whom teaching is more of a calling than a job. They immerse themselves in the work and, mainly, in the lives of the children in their care. And they are in the care of teachers. Sometimes more than they should be because in too many cases it is the teacher who cares more about the child’s well-being than his or her parent or guardian. Sad, but true.
If you are the parent of a school-age child who regularly speaks highly of a particular teacher or two, take the time to let that teacher know it. And take the time to let that teacher know how much you appreciate the positive influence he or she is having on your child.