With only days before the June 9 primary, we conducted a candidates forum involving the four Republican candidates in the Greenwood County sheriff’s race.
One of the questions posed to them dealt with how sheriff’s offices and departments currently operate and whether any of the candidates would support a change. The question was based on the fact that our state’s sheriff’s departments have been overrun with corruption, ethics violations and outright criminal activity — the sum of which last year alone resulted in nearly one-fourth of sheriffs in our 46 counties being found guilty of breaking some of the very laws they are sworn to uphold.
The candidates were asked if they would support an arrangement in which they and their offices would be accountable to the county and county treasurer. Each supported the concept of being elected and, thusly, accountable to the voters. We get that, and it can work. But sufficient evidence through the years reflects a situation we commented on in March and April of 2019, that being what Lord John Dalberg-Acton famously said: “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
In the Lakelands alone we have seen cases in which sheriffs have abused their power by making inmates work on their private homes and property, wash their private vehicles. We have seen department employees engage in questionable ethical activity and we have witnessed the wholesale depletion of funds in accounts under the sheriff’s office purview.
While it would be wrong to lump all sheriffs in the same category, the fact remains that the office itself wields far too much power and is difficult to rein in other than through removal from office by the governor. And that involves extensive investigation and evidence being presented first.
We said last spring and will reiterate here that it seems something must change in how our sheriff’s offices are allowed to operate. A comprehensive investigation by the Charleston Post & Courier last year revealed a trend of abuse of power. The structure currently in place allows wide abuse of power.
We said then that the newspaper’s investigative piece “reflects an attitude of self-righteousness, arrogance and entitlement among our state’s more powerful law enforcement officers. As the story’ headline reads, we have sheriffs who view themselves as above the law.”
And we pointed out that “short of indictments — when wrongdoing is actually discovered and reported — there’s not much that can be done when corruption takes place in the sheriff’s offices. ... While it seems logical that voters could take care of such business at the polls, bear in mind that voters don’t always have great recall and certainly might not be aware of any misdoings, real or perceived.
“It’s time to revisit how sheriffs get into and remain in an office where they can control vast amounts of money and wield power over subordinates and inmates alike, all while remaining unaccountable to anyone but the voters.
“Municipal police chiefs are not elected to their offices. They serve at the pleasure of the city and town councils who are elected by the voters. They and their budgets are under council scrutiny.
“Enough evidence points to a need to establish the same type of system among our state’s sheriffs departments by making them accountable to county councils and county treasurers. While such a move would not necessarily bring an end to corruption, it would likely circumvent many such attempts and create a better path toward true accountability and remediation.”
Do we have top lawmakers who seem to be operating morally and ethically? Absolutely. This is by no means an attack on them or their character, or even a suggestion they be broad-brushed with the paint of those who fail us, but we wonder if there cannot be some safeguards put in place that will give the people assurance their sheriff’s offices are upholding the law, not violating it, and that they are being good stewards of the funds they’re entrusted to manage.
If sheriffs remain an elected office, let’s consider these two changes.
First, remove partisan politics and allow them to run for office without having to declare party affiliation. We need to know what they’re going to do to ensure they serve and protect all in the county they represent without regard for a person’s politics.
Second, at the very least they can give county councils regular reports on crime statistics, detention centers, how they’re addressing trouble areas and the like. After all, they seek financial support from the councils, so there should be some accountability. And all their accounts should be regularly reviewed by county treasurers.