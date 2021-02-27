We’ve heard you. We’ve been reading and listening. And we are willing to give it a go.
For years the newspaper’s editorial policy has remained the same and in keeping with a generally accepted industry-wide policy. That policy has been that local authors of letters and/or guest columns cannot submit pieces for consideration more frequently than 30 days apart.
The policy had and still has a purpose, which is to prevent some people from essentially commandeering the editorial page, as well as to prevent a battle of the words among two or, sometimes, more people on the same topic. But the policy also harkens back to a time when we all relied on snail mail. More important, it harkens to a time when instant communication meant using a phone. There was no email, no internet and certainly no Facebook, which seems to be the favored dumping ground these days for opinions. Really, more like the favorite dumping grounds for vitriolic discourse and name-calling.
We’re going to try something different. As we said, we have heard you and listened. That is, we have heard and listened to all but those who for one reason or another think the newspaper itself should not have an opinion. Oh, the irony of submitting a letter to the editor to express an opinion that the paper, which covers the news and events and as an industry has a long history of trying to effect change and opinion via editorials, should not itself have an opinion to share.
We will continue to express our views, but we are also modifying our policy on how frequently readers can express theirs by shortening the timeframe between letter submission to no more frequently than every two weeks. And we are doing so in the hope that more people, not merely the same handful, will participate in the forum. Some rules remain the same. Letters must be no more than 250 words, include the author’s name, street address and a daytime phone number in case we have questions or need clarification.
Guest columns can be submitted every three weeks for consideration. Here again, the same rules apply in that they are limited to 625 words, should be accompanied by a current photo of the author and include a biographical sentence or two.
Can you submit a letter one day and then a guest column the next? No. It’s one or the other. Send a letter and wait two weeks after it’s published before submitting another letter OR a guest column. Submit a guest column and then wait three weeks before submitting another or a letter.
Here again, the aim is to give readers more frequency in sharing their views while preventing any one writer or handful of writers from hijacking the page. Remember, we are trying to share a diversity of viewpoints, and that includes publishing syndicated columnists’ work, work we have to pay for. So we have to strike a balance between local and syndicated material.
If you’re writing about a timely issue, we suggest you stick to a letter format as opposed to a guest column because we can more quickly get a 250-word letter into the paper.
If counting words seems tedious, use Microsoft Word. It gives you a detailed accounting. Another option is to use the forms we have on our website. Go to the main page, hover over the “opinion” tab and select “forms” from the dropdown menu. It’s convenient and also keeps tabs on your word count.
As always, we retain the right to edit submissions for brevity, grammar, spelling, clarity and libel. We reserve the right to craft headlines, but welcome headline suggestions from the writers themselves. We also reserve the right not to publish a submission for any number of reasons. Free speech rights do not necessarily give people carte blanche access to being published on a newspaper’s opinion page.
One more thing. It’s a subtle change, but we are going to rename letter submissions. Instead of “letters to the editor” they will be referred to as “voice of the people.”
Again, the intent here is to garner more reader engagement as opposed to the reader enragement we often see on social media.
We hope this experiment succeeds. It can and will, but only if everybody plays right.