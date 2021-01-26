We’re just days away from the Super Bowl, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs (hey, when are they gonna change their name, right?) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (hey, how come pirates aren’t complaining about the name?).
OK, with that out of the way, we’ll start to get to the point. Sometimes, you might have noticed, we choose to back into the parking spot, so to speak. This is one of those times.
This has little — nothing, really — to do with football other than to bring up the much-used cliché about Monday morning quarterbacking. In short, it’s easy after the game to say how the team should have played.
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rollout of vaccinations, there’s been plenty of Monday morning QB’ing going on.
Frankly, we get it too. It’s frustrating. We’ve known for more than a year that COVID-19 had gripped the world. We knew vaccines were in the works. We even knew when they were approved by the FDA and cleared for distribution.
But there was no real national distribution plan rolled out with the vaccine. Health care providers were essentially left to their own devices. For comparison, think if a nuclear bomb had been created, built and given to the military. Only, no instructions on how to properly handle it, much less how to use it.
OK, maybe not the best comparison, but the fact remains that hospitals, including our own Self Regional, had to scramble to put together the best plan they could for getting vaccines in the arms of thousands. A far cry more difficult than lining up cars for drive-thru testing.
This week, letters began to pour into the paper regarding Self’s vaccination distribution plan. And how refreshing it was to see the letters were complimentary and not filled with attacks and claims of incompetence. Sure, the initial rollout was not as smooth as Self would have liked, but they were wading into new and unfamiliar territory as they set out to do right by a seven-county region with no clear guidance from anyone.
Again, we know how unbelievably frustrating it had to be for many people whose fingers nearly wore out from hitting redial on the appointment line, only to be greeted with a busy signal. Self responded. It’s continuing to respond and seek ways to make the vaccination process go even more smoothly.
Please remember that while the people who have pieced together a distribution plan with no master instruction sheets with handy illustrations are in the health care business, they’re not necessarily seasoned in pandemic warfare. Unlike Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, who have had plenty of practice leading up to the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, Self and others have had to wing it the best they can.
The letters we are receiving and will be publishing in the coming days would indicate plenty of Lakelands residents are appreciative of the efforts put forth.
If you’re a second- or third-string QB who thinks you can or could have done better, by all means speak up. On second thought, just stay on the bench and let the experts continue to work on their game plans in an effort to win the game.