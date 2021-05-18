We should always strive to look on the bright side of things.
For example, COVID-19 brought many families closer together as they could not venture out as much. It meant more family meals prepared and eaten at home.
Thus, while it’s easy to think about the negative aspects of the pandemic — fewer nights out and socializing in bars, movies not seen on the big screen, virtual concerts instead of live and, oh, let’s not forget how the pandemic actually claimed many of our friends and family.
Again, however, strive to look on the bright side of things.
And that brings us around to some legislative matters at hand.
While lawmakers didn’t quite take us as far back as the Old West, when everyone openly carried a gun and the only way to know the good guys from the bad was the color of the hats they wore, how they spit or squinted or the background music that played — or was that only on TV? — allowing holders of concealed weapons permits to openly carry their sidearms has to be a bright-side moment. Right? Now, in addition to displaying your COVID-19 vaccination card along with your work ID, you can display your CWP so everyone will feel safe when they see a Glock strapped to your side. And what are the chances that a non-holder of a CWP would dare to carry in the open? Just like a criminal won’t even consider robbing the convenience store that has a “No Concealable Weapons” sign prominently displayed on its entrance doorway.
While those gunning for death by firing squad have won that fight, not all the details have been worked out. There’s the need to have a safe place to conduct firing squad executions, of course, and then there’s the whole issue of having a designated firing squad. And the weapons.
Ah, but here again we should look on the bright side.
Perhaps some folks who want to carry their weapons in the open would also want to sign up for firing squad volunteer duty. Get a little practice in. That will help them with their accuracy.
Hey, as we said, look on the bright side.
At least the Palmetto State did not elect to go with open carry of both sidearms and alcohol, right?