Just spitballing here, but were any officials from the South Carolina High School League spending time in the Lakelands and overseeing football team practices? It would seem the right thing to do would be to be transparent about what violations occurred that resulted in SCHSL imposing sanctions on several of our area teams and telling them they cannot play in Friday’s jamboree in Abbeville. Or Saturday’s, depending on weather.
For months now, the organization has met and kicked around what, if anything, to do with high school football during the pandemic. There was plenty of suspense and plenty of teams and coaches left in an SCHSL-induced coma of sorts.
While we realize their decision-making process was as frustrating as that of school officials considering how and when to reopen schools for learning, it would seem the league has just about gone out of its way to cause more distress and mayhem by imposing these sanctions without so much as an explanation. At least, that is, no explanation for the public to digest.
It would seem that unless there have been rather serious infractions, if any infractions actually occurred, the league would relax a little bit and give teams and coaches the benefit of the doubt. But again, we don’t even know if league officials were even on-site to witness infractions that would rise to the level of imposing such sanctions.
What were the infractions? A wrong shoe? Shorts too long? Shorts too short? Grass not properly cut?
High school football has its rules and regs, which we can and do respect. But unless there were major rules infractions, the league should be a little more lenient. Everyone involved has already endured so much in facing their toughest opponent, COVID-19.
At the very least, they should provide hard evidence and they owe it to our schools to hear and consider their appeals. We certainly hope they’re not making knee-jerk decisions based on hearsay or a still photograph that might not tell a complete or accurate story.