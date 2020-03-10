Hey, kids. We know you’re not reading this, but we wish you were. Actually, if the kids who should be reading this were actually reading it, then we wouldn’t be writing this thing we want them to read. We dare say the ones this is addressing simply are not bright enough and might even need some remedial education.
Mom, dad, if you feel as if we just insulted your kids, then the problem might just begin with you.
OK, need some clarity on the above?
Happy to oblige.
Stop. Making. Bomb. Threats.
It’s not funny. It’s not productive. It’s wasting valuable resources. Think money and people. Or look up the word “resources.”
Those of us who these kids might refer to with the phrase “OK, Boomer” are indeed old enough to remember when bomb threats were the occasional school prank. We remember that it was typically a prank designed to get out of a test or just generally disrupt the school day, and maybe simply because it was a beautiful day outside and that’s where the kid thought everyone ought to be.
But that was then. This is now.
And now is when students, parents, teachers and administrators are on high alert far more than they should have to be. Deer season brings with it the sound of distant gunfire. There was a time that was considered normal and was hardly noticed. There was a time when students went hunting in the early morning hours and drove onto their high school campus with a hunting rifle and ammo still in the car. Again, that was then and this is now.
Now is when school shootings are staying top of mind.
Now is when people’s fears are unfortunately well placed.
Now is when a bomb threat gives rise to the idea that the threat is merely a means to an end, not for a sunny day, but rather to get people outside of the school building where they can become targets.
Anyone caught being the messenger of a bomb threat should face immediate dismissal and be banned from attending for the duration of the school year. And when they get sent home, they should face even more severe punishment from their parents, parent or guardian.
We will say it again in hopes that this relatively short read will make its way to the eyes of those who need to see it: Stop. Making. Bomb. Threats.