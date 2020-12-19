A potential danger of public bodies conducting the public’s business via livestream on the premise they are doing so to protect people’s health is that the public’s business can be cloaked and silenced for many.
Such was the case earlier this month when Richland County School District One met. Its meeting was moved from its traditional location to an elementary school because of a technical issue. While most of the meeting was still fed to the public via livestream, officials deliberately cut the feed during the section of the meeting devoted to hearing from the public.
This was no accident. In fact, it is somewhat reminiscent of the Nixon presidency and the famed missing tape recordings. Frankly, an accidental recording error would have been more acceptable than the truth, which is that the district has operated under a policy of not recording public comment portions of meetings even prior to the coronavirus pushing meetings into the digital world and preventing most people from attending in person.
“The district historically has not recorded or broadcast public comments made during board meetings. The same practice is being followed with board meetings that are livestreamed,” Karen York told the Post and Courier. Officials also did not respond to the newspaper’s questions about how long the policy had been in place, or even why it was implemented in the first place.
Here’s the problem with this, and it’s a problem that all public bodies need to pay attention to if they are recording their meetings for public record, for posterity or for such auspicious occasions as a pandemic that makes in-person public meetings a health risk.
Public comment sections of public bodies’ meetings clearly fall under the “public session” heading of meeting agendas. These are opportunities for the public to share information or concerns they think are relevant for the elected bodies to know or address. Closed-door meetings, commonly labeled “executive sessions,” are a completely different meeting element. These are addressed in the state’s open meetings law and are limited to personnel, contractual or legal matters.
By not recording public comment sections of meetings, the district is limiting who has access to all elements of a public session. Under such a scenario, only those physically attending the meeting are privy to who addresses the board and what is said. That is contrary to the very purpose and definition of public session.
When someone from the public is afforded an opportunity to address a public body, there is no expectation — nor should there be — that he or she will not be identified and that what he or she says will be stricken from the record.
“It’s the district breaking the law and hurting their public image,” S.C. Press Association President Bill Rogers told the Post and Courier. “That’s an important part of the meeting that should be open.”
“These are tough times,” he said in acknowledging the challenges of conducting public meetings virtually in the midst of a pandemic, “but the public has a right to hear these meetings in their entirety.”
The state’s Freedom of Information statute is clear and it would appear Richland One needs to secure a copy of the law, read it, understand it and follow it.