Chuck Moates, sit up and take notice. For that matter, anyone elected to any municipal or county office had best take notice. But we singled out Moates because he has been among the more vocal elected officials yet in office when it comes to the state’s monumental history.
Moates, you see, is counted among those who think the time might be right to put history in perspective. Monuments to the Confederacy and its generals and soldiers do not change the course of our history, but when they stand on public property as symbols to honor and celebrate our unsavory history, a time when Black people were treated as property and not afforded the same rights and liberties as their white counterparts, they send the wrong message today.
If state Rep. Stewart Jones, a Republican whose district includes Greenwood and Laurens counties, has his way, fellow lawmakers will get behind his proposed legislation to make it a misdemeanor for a local official to vote for removal of a monument. As the commercials go, but wait! There’s more. Atop the misdemeanor charge Jones would impose a $25 million fine. You read that correctly, million. To begin with, that’s a fairly hefty fine for a misdemeanor, but while the charge itself is ridiculous, the fine is beyond ludicrous.
Jones is on quite the crusade to preserve monuments and names on public buildings with his list of pre-filed bills. Perhaps he has visions of himself forever memorialized in a statue, poised atop a great steed, sword drawn and pointing upward as he leads the charge to save his heritage and promote symbols of racism and hatred. Laurens County, if you want to do that, go for it. Just keep it on your side of the lake, OK?
So what else is Jones jonesing to do?
Well, any college or university that removes historical figures’ names from its buildings would be cut off from all general fund appropriations.
As we reported Thursday, another bill he’s proposing would require the state treasurer to withhold any disbursement from the local government fund to any county or municipality that removes a monument or memorial of a historical figure.
So, in a Stewart Jones South Carolina, let’s say Chuck Moates proposes that his fellow members of Greenwood County Council vote on a proposal to remove the Confederate statue outside the county courthouse. Well, he will have wiped out $25 million from his retirement account, which probably won’t set too well with the Mrs.
And, for argument’s sake, let’s say his fellow members of council agree. That’s another cool $150 million these members of council have to pour into the state’s coffers, which wouldn’t be a bad deal for the state. To add insult to injury, if they voted yes to remove the monument, they will really tick off county taxpayers and voters because now the county would be cut off from any state local government fund dollars. That in itself is ironic, considering the state government hasn’t been all that forthright in its funding of local government for years.
Here’s a thought. Since Jones is jonesing so much for preservation of heritage, put him on the committee to work on the redesign of the state flag for a couple of years and let the other lawmakers try to focus on more sensible and meaningful legislation.
Because after 2020, we find ourselves jonesing for just that.