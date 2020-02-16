A man known to just about always have a warm, wide smile on his face was instead shedding tears Thursday night. But they were tears shed because he, a humble and quiet leader in the community, was overcome with emotion on learning he had just been named the 55th member of Greenwood County’s Hall of Fame.
Ruple Harley Jr. knows all too well about tears of sadness. As an owner and operator of Harley Funeral Home in Greenwood, Ruple has shared with friends, co-workers, fellow church members, business partners and acquaintances the pain and heartache associated with death. He has been a provider of services needed in one of life’s most difficult times and likely more often than not has been a source of true comfort for many he has known throughout the years.
No doubt growing up in and working in funeral services is part and parcel to Ruple’s giving nature. Many lifelong Greenwood residents deserve the moniker “Mr. Greenwood.” Or, for that matter, “Miss Greenwood.” They are the ones who, whether Rotarians or not, routinely apply the 115-year-old civic organization’s motto to their lives. Service above self. Ruple is a Mr. Greenwood — and for those who are sticklers about being native born, that moniker holds true despite the fact he was born in Orangeburg and moved here with his family only two years later.
Some people might know Ruple as a multiple-term chairman of the SC Festival of Flowers, having served a record five years at the event’s helm, but that role is but one flower in his bouquet of service in the community.
Ruple was instrumental in bringing the funeral services curriculum to the campus of Piedmont Technical College. He helped birth Rotary of Club of Greenwood’s satellite club, Emerald City Rotary. He is credited with establishing Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont and his fundraising efforts helped bring the Hospice House to fruition.
The list of selfless efforts Ruple Harley Jr. has been involved in is far longer than space here allows, but suffice it to say that he is one of Greenwood’s most deserving entrants into the county’s Hall of Fame.
He was not the only one who’s eyes teared up Thursday evening. Many in attendance dabbed their eyes because their hearts were filled with love and admiration for a man who also makes them smile.